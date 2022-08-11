In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 August 2022 5:46 pm / 1 comment

Launched last march in the European market, the 2022 Honda Dax ST125 is now in Indonesia, priced at 81.75 million rupiah (RM24,600). For comparison, this lifestyle motorcycle is more expensive in Indonesia than the Honda CBR250RR which has a retail price of 62.32 million rupiah (RM18,700, RM25,999 in Malaysia).

Honda’s other lifestyle motorcycle in Indonesia, the Honda Monkey, goes for 82.53 million rupiah (RM24,869) while in Malaysia, the Monkey when it was introduced here was priced at RM13,999. The Dax has been a evergreen catalogue model for Honda since 1969 and in production in Japan for its domestic market from 1995 to 2003.

The name “Dax” is a contraction of the Dachshund dog breed and this minibike shares underpinnings with Honda’s other minibike, the MSX125 Grom. Power for the Dax ST125 comes from a Euro 5 compliant, air-cooled 124cc, single-cylinder engine mated to a four-speed gearbox with centrifugal clutch.

The Dax’s SOHC, two-valve mill produces 9.25 hp at 7,000 rpm and 10 Nm at 5,000 Nm. 240 km of range is available from the 3.8-litres of fuel in the tank while top speed is said to be 90 km/h.

Single-channel ABS on the ST125 Dax acts on the 220 mm front hydraulic disc, while a 190 mm disc stops the rear wheel. Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the back, adjustable for preload.

Inside the cockpit, the round instrument binnacle houses an LCD display with white-on-black readout, while LED lighting is used throughout. Seat height for the Dax is a rider friendly 775 mm and kerb weight is claimed to be 107 kg.