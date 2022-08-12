In Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / 12 August 2022 3:51 pm / Comments are Disabled

Motoring is well on its way into a new era, and Mercedes-EQ is charging into it with its new electric flagship, the EQS that will be on display at the Cycle & Carriage roadshow that will take place from August 17 until August 21, 2022 at the Centre Court in Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur.

The flagship electric vehicle from Mercedes-EQ arrives in Malaysia as the EQS 450 + AMG Line, and brings with it the luxury of 782 km of battery range on a single charge thanks to its 107.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This can be recharged via AC at up to 11 kW, which will give the EQS a 10%-100% recharge in 10 hours. Need to replenish in a hurry? Recharging via DC gets a 10%-80% state of charge in just 31 minutes.

This enables a 0-100 km/h accleration time of 6.2 seconds, before going on to a top speed of 210 km/h, all with zero tailpipe emissions. Inside, occupants will get to enjoy the MBUX Hyperscreen triple display, comprised of a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch central OLED touchscreen and another 12.3-inch OLED touchscreen for the front passenger. For audio, there’s the Burmester 3D surround sound system.

All these and more can be explored at the Cycle & Carriage roadshow that will also feature more of the latest from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia. These include the Mercedes-AMG A 35 and GLA 35 on the performance front, or if larger SUVs are more your style, the GLC 300 e Coupé and GLE 450 AMG Line will be present too. The latest-generation C-Class sedan will be at the roadshow too, in C 300 AMG Line guise.

Not only will there be new Mercedes-Benz models on display, there will be Mercedes-Benz merchandise available to purchase at attractive prices, too! Head on over to Mid Valley Megamall next week from August 17 to 21, 2022, where the Cycle & Carriage roadshow will be taking place from 10am to 10pm at the Centre Court. Click on the link to the Cycle & Carriage Facebook event page to find out more.