You might have seen them around if you travel around Subang Jaya, but now it’s official – MBSJ’s new two-hour parking lots have come into effect from September 1 2022.

The new two-hour parking lots are marked with an orange border and say “2 jam” in the middle of the lot. Other than the time limit, they are also more expensive to park in, priced at 50 sen for half an hour instead of 50 sen for an hour. If you park in one of these lots but pay the normal parking lot fee, you are deemed to have not paid for parking and will be liable to be fined. Here’s how to properly pay for the new two-hour lots in order to avoid getting fined.

Download the Smart Selangor parking app

Firstly you must download the Smart Selangor Parking or the Flexi Parking app. The other parking apps such as TnG does not support the new parking lots yet, though they may in the future.

Here are the links to the app:

Smart Selangor Parking on iOS App Store

Smart Selangor Parking on Google Play Store

Choose the “change box type” option

After you have set up the app with your car number plate and reloaded credits, it’s time to pay for parking. If you’re in MBSJ, you will notice the layout is slightly different.

If your number plate is in a green box, you’ve currently selected the normal parking lot. You have to press “Change box type” in order to select the two-hour parking box.

Select the “2-hour parking” box type

Once you press “Change box type”, you will be presented with these two choices.

Chose the 2-hour parking option.

Choose the length of parking you want – max 2 hours

You will see that the screen is now different – your car’s number plate should now be orange instead of green. This means the correct parking option has been selected.

To be honest this screen is a bit confusing because the parking rates on the left side has not been updated to show the two-hour parking lot rate.

It’s also strange that the app still lets you pay for 3 hours of parking for parking lot that you are supposed to only occupy for two hours, but I suggest you ignore the 3 hour option.

Lastly, since the rate is RM0.50 for half an hour, and the intention is for these parking lots to have a quick turnaround time, it would make sense for you to be able to pay for only half an hour of parking, but the minimum time offered here still seems to be at least 1 hour.

Confirm that you want to pay for parking

After you select the time you want to pay for, just press yes.

You will need to ignore the fact that the app still continues to quote the normal parking rate in this window, I guess they will fix all these little issues in an app update soon.

Double check your receipt!

Since the old rate is still being erroneously shown around the app, head to the receipts section to double confirm that you have indeed paid for the two-hour parking lot. If you’ve done it correctly, it will show RM1 per hour. That’s it, you can now go about your business and vacate the parking lot before the maximum of 2 hours are up.

Not paying the parking fee correctly will result in a compound fine of RM80 and the possible towing of your vehicle away, but MBSJ corporate and strategic management department deputy director Azfarizal Abdul Rashid said there will be no towing action at this initial stage.

In addition, there is a cooling-off period of an hour before motorists are allowed to re-park at any two-hour parking bays.

This covers all areas under the scheme, meaning that if a vehicle owner has occupied the full time limit at a two-hour parking bay in SS15, an hour must pass before parking in another two-hour limit bay, no matter if it was in USJ10, SS12 or any other zone.