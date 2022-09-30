In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 September 2022 6:11 pm / 0 comments

It will be a packed racing season for the 2023 MotoGP riders and teams as the provisional calendar is released. Making MotoGP race debuts next year are Sokol International Racetrack in Kazakhstan and Buddh International Circuit in India.

This makes for a total of 21 races for MotoGP next year, starting with the Portuguese GP in Algarve on the weekend of 24 to 26 March before heading across the Atlantic for the Argentina and Americas GP rounds in April.

Returning to Europe at the end of April for the Spanish GP in Jerez, MotoGP follows this with the French GP on 12 to 14 May, followed by the Italian, German and Dutch GPs in the month of Jun. Kazahstan will feature as the final round before the MotoGP summer break in the first week of July.

Action resumes the British and Austrian GPs in August, followed by the Catalan and San Marino GPs in September. MotoGP then goes on its longest ever Asia-Pacific tour beginning with the Indian GP on 22 to 24 September, before moving to Japan, Indonesia and Australia in October.

South-East Asia sees the Thai MotoGP round happening on 27 to 29, with action taking place at Sepang, Malaysia, for the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia on 10 to 12 November. This is followed by the Qatar GP on 17 to 19 November, meaning Malaysia loses its place as the annual penultimate MotoGP round and championship decider, before the racing action wraps up at the Valencia GP on 245 to 26 November.