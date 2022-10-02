By Hafriz Shah / 2 October 2022 12:30 pm / 0 comments

Kejadian petang tadi. Berlaku di jalan Pantai Penarik, Terengganu

Sebuah motosikal merempuh sebuah kereta yang sedang masuk simpang. Posted by Che Abdul Aziz on Saturday, 1 October 2022

With more and more drivers using dashcams recently, we are now getting a lot more footage of reckless driving or riding on local Malaysian roads. One uploaded last night shows a group of motorcycles racing on a narrow road near Pantai Penarik, Terengganu, which ended with a bike crashing right into a Perodua Bezza. It’s a big hit – watch the video below.

The 26-second clip shows at least five kapchais riding closely in a group, apparently racing each other, overtaking cars on the oncoming lane very quicky. The dashcam indicated that the cars were travelling at between 70 to 80 km/h when the bikes zoomed past, which were obviously going significantly quicker.

Unfortunately, a Bezza a few cars ahead then decided to turn right into a lane, directly into the path of the last rider. The motorcyclist slammed on the brakes, locking his tyres in a plume of white smoke, but the speed differential was just too great to stop or turn in time. The rider slammed right into the Perodua’s rear door, flipping over the vehicle.

It has to be said that it appears both parties are at fault here, though. The rider really shouldn’t have been racing on public roads, less so a narrow country lane like this. On the other hand, the Bezza driver also failed to check his mirrors before turning. It only takes one or two seemigly minor errors of judgement to set up a big accident like this.

Dear Malaysians, please be more careful on the road. We don’t own these roads, nor are we entitled to use them as our own private playground or racetrack. Respect other road users and please, just don’t do silly things like this. It endangers your own life and more crucially, others as well.