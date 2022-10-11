By Hafriz Shah / 11 October 2022 11:53 am / 0 comments

Kawan aku punya bini accident. Kes Honda tak bagi signal. Katanya kes langgar lari. Pinggang rider tu retak. pic.twitter.com/Iac77xX5JL — mugiwara (@pidotsama) October 10, 2022

A new day, another gory dashcam footage showing an unfortunate incident on Malaysian roads. This time, the clips show a motorcycle rider being hit by a car along Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar (formerly Jalan Mahameru, near the parliament building), causing him to fall and slide across the road. What happened after is grueling to watch.

A Chevrolet Optra just about managed to avoid the rider, who appeared unscathed and ready to get up. A Perodua Alza right behind (the first camera car) also looked like it would have stopped right before the rider, only to be rear-ended by another vehicle, causing the blue MPV to jump forward and hit the helpless motorcyclist.

The second dashcam clip is even harder to watch, as it shows that the rider could have walked away without any serious injury. In it, a Perodua Bezza in the middle lane is seen braking hard, almost down to a complete stop. This was clearly an unnecessary move, as the rider had slid to the far right lane, leaving the middle lane clear. Yes, avoiding action was needed, but not to the point of stopping in the middle of a fast-moving lane.

Ni dashcam dari kereta blkg. Brabus pulak tu… pic.twitter.com/FF5ZLLxodA — mugiwara (@pidotsama) October 10, 2022

A Mercedes-Benz G-Class, with what appears to be a Brabus kit on, reacted to the stopping Bezza a little too late and decided to swerve right instead. Unfortunately, the large and heavy 4×4 went right into the above-mentioned blue Alza, jumping it forward to then hit the rider. From walking away with minor injuries, the innocent motorcyclist now faces a long recovery.

All in all, it was a disastrously mishandled situation by all parties. Accidents happen, yes, but we can all be more mindful and careful to avoid such unfortunate incidents. Be more aware of your surroundings, always keep a safe distance ahead, and please, do not slow down excessively when you see an accident. Otherwise, you may be putting lives at risk.

Stay safe on the roads, dear Malaysians.