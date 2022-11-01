In Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 1 November 2022 2:23 pm / 2 comments

A contraflow has been implemented along a section of the Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari B49 following an announcement by the Jabatan Kerja Raya (JKR).

According to JKR’s Twitter post, the contraflow came into effect yesterday (October 31) and will be in operation indefinitely, taking place between 4 pm till 8 pm.

The contraflow along the Persiaran Mokhtar Dahari B49 (towards Shah Alam) stretches between the Alam Budiman intersection and the intersection bordering the new Lebuhraya Damansara-Shah Alam E31 (DASH) highway.

The new implementation serves to ease traffic congestion at peak hours for those living in the Puncak Alam, Puncak Perdana, Kampung Meru and Alam Budiman areas. According to a recent report by Berita Harian, congestion along the road has worsened since the opening of the new DASH highway with traffic stretching up to three kilometres.