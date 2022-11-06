In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 6 November 2022 2:31 pm / Comments are Disabled

Electrified motoring is increasingly commonplace among Malaysian motorists, which means that there will be increasing demand for electric vehicle charging solutions. Here at the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), Yinson GreenTech is among our co-sponsors, alongside Petron and myTukar.

Here at ACE 2022, Yinson GreenTech is showcasing Hyprdrive, chargEV and Oyika, three of the brands in its portfolio offering solutions for the EV landscape.

Hyprdrive offers corporate leasing programmes for electric vehicles to businesses planning to transition to zero-tailpipe emissions motoring, and its solutions range cover both passenger and commercial vehicle segments. Signing up your company’s interest here at ACE 2022 with a RM500 deposit will make you eligible for a special leasing discount that inlcudes attractive charging bundles, as well as a mystery gift worth RM200! Sign up with Hyprdrive, and you’ll receive a complimentary one-year membership with chargEV.

Also among the brands is chargEV, leading EV infrastructure in Malaysia, which has a selection of AC and DC chargers on display at its booth in the hall. Ongoing from chargEV at ACE this weekend is the exclusive offer of a RM200 subscription fee, offering savings from the normal membership price of RM240 per year; though chargEV outlets can be used on a pay-per-use basis, this surely is a sensible progression for regular EV users.

Joining Hyprdrive and chargEV is Oyika for the two-wheeled segment, which is featuring two of its electric motorcycles and its proprietary battery swapping infrastructure. These machines are setting out to revolutionise the two-wheeled motoring industry in Malaysia from next year, and ACE here in SCCC is where you can register your interest for more updates.

In addition to our co-sponsors Yinson GreenTech, Petron and myTukar, there are 12 participating automotive brands including Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Subaru, Hyundai, Proton, and Perodua, joined by a selection from the premium segment consisting of Volvo through Ingress Swede Automobile, Mercedes-Benz via Cycle & Carriage as well as BMW and MINI via Wheelcorp Premium.

On top of the promotions by each of the participating brands, you’ll also get to enjoy a host of deals being offered by paultan.org. The first 200 customers to book a new car will receive a RM2,500 combined voucher consisting of a RM500 V-Kool auto window film/auto coating voucher, a RM500 Dodomat voucher, a RM500 Blueair air purifier voucher, a RM500 voucher for Recaro child car seats and a RM500 DK Schweizer voucher for interior leather personalisation and customisation.

There’s more. Booking a new car will enter you into a lucky draw that can win you prizes, including ten smartphones worth RM2,300 each and a grand prize, consisting of a holiday package for two worth RM10,000! If you aren’t able to be here in Setia Alam in person, fear not, ACE 2022 is also available online, where you’ll get to take advantage of the same deals at the physical location.

Do remember, that although rules and regulations have relaxed with the country in an endemic phase, every possible measure is being taken to ensure the safety of visitors. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks at all times while at the event premises with hand sanitisers strategically placed around the event space.

Head on over here to ACE 2022 at the Setia City Convention Centre, which is continuing today until 7pm; you might just score yourself a vehicle purchase with these great deals!