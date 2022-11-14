In BYD, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 14 November 2022 10:37 am / 6 comments

The BYD Atto 3 Standard Range has been announced and given a price in Thailand, where the Extended Range version of the EV recently went on sale. The SR with is 49.9 kWh battery goes for 1,099,900 baht (RM140,921), which is 100,000 baht (RM12,810) cheaper than the 1,199,900 baht (RM153,705) ER with a 60.48 kWh battery pack.

In-house Blade battery capacity aside, the Atto 3 Standard Range supports DC fast charging (CCS2) at up to 70 kW, lower than the 80 kW of the Extended Range. The range of the SR is rated at 410 km in the NEDC, which is 70 km lower than the ER’s range. Thus, expect a WLTP range (more realistic) in the mid 300s. The SR is available in Frost White and Graphite Gray colours, not the full five of the range topper.

Elsewhere, the cheaper Atto 3’s specs are all identical to the ER, down to the output of the single e-motor, which puts out 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque for 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

Thai Atto 3 SR buyers also get the same Rever Care package from the BYD distributor. It includes a warranty of eight years of 160,000 km (for both the car and battery), plus free maintenance (includes spare parts and labour) for the same period. Throw in 24-hour support and it’s eight years of zero-cost motoring, which sounds good. There’s also free one year of insurance and a home charger. No wonder Thais are lining up.

Like what you see in the Atto 3? This and the e6 MPV will be launching in Malaysia in early December 2022, with deliveries to start in the first quarter of next year. The estimate price for the two EVs is from RM150k to RM170k. This is according to a staff of BYD SD Motors Malaysia (BYD SDM), who responded to our registration of interest. He added that both versions of the Atto 3 will be sold here, including this Standard Range – full story here. The ‘Game Changer’ was recently spied too.

Waiting for the Atto 3 in the entry-level EV arena are the Hyundai Kona Electric (RM156k to RM208k) and perhaps the base 58 kWh Lite version of the larger Hyundai Ioniq 5 (RM207k). The Ora Good Cat is now open for booking from RM14X,XXX to RM16X,XXX. Prefer something European? The latest Renault Zoe is yours for RM163k. Of course, there’s also the OG of EVs, the Nissan Leaf.

2022 BYD Atto 3