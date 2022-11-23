In Cars, Fiat, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 23 November 2022 4:48 pm / 0 comments

Based on the Fiat 500 electric, Abarth has introduced its first-ever electric car, the Abarth 500e, available in the form of the limited-run Abarth 500e Scorpionissima Edition. Only 1,949 units of the launch edition will be available – a tribute to the brand’s inception year – in either hatchback or convertible body styles.

Propelling the Abarth 500e is a front-mounted electric motor that draws power from a 42 kWh lithium-ion battery and is good for an electric range of 320 km on the WLTP cycle. The Abarth 500e produces 155 PS and 235 Nm and is capable of getting from 0-100 km/h in just seven seconds while top speed is electronically-limited to 155 km/h.

By comparison, the standard Fiat 500e does 0-100 km/h in nine seconds with a top speed of 150 km/h. The Abarth 500e is capable of 85 kW DC fast charging where charging from 0-80% state-of-charge (SoC) takes just 35 minutes. With a 11 kW AC charger, a full charge takes just over four hours.

The Abarth 500e also promises better handling and driving dynamics with wider tracks and a longer wheelbase compared to the petrol-powered Fiat 500. Three drive modes are available – Turismo, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track – with one-pedal driving in the first two modes. Selecting the Turismo drive mode limits output to 136 PS and 220 Nm of torque.

In terms of aesthetics, the Abarth stands out with sportier front and rear bumpers compared to the standard Fiat 500e along with the company’s branding plastered across the front and side sections. As part of the Scorpionissima edition, the Abarth 500e gets 18-inch diamond-cut titanium grey alloy wheels, a fixed glass roof and is finished either in Acid Green or Poison Blue body paint.

Inside, the launch edition is distinguished by a titanium dashboard ring, steel door sills and pedals with Abarth branding while Alcantara upholstery is applied to the seats, dashboard and steering wheel.

Standard on-board features include a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, JBL audio system, heated front seats, automatic headlights, wireless charger, 360-degree drone view sensor system and a 10.25-inch infotainment display powered by Uconnect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Also on the infotainment system is the Abarth Performance Pages feature that allows drivers to keep track of their vehicle’s performance. To complement its performance, the 500e comes with a Sound Generator feature that emits a signature Abarth roar during acceleration that’s reminiscent of an Abarth petrol engine.

With the Sound Generator, the cabin emits the sound of a guitar strumming each time the car is turned on or off. Driver aids in the Abarth 500e include lane keeping assist, cruise control, blind spot warning, intelligent speed assistant and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection.

On the topic of the Fiat 500 electric, it’s sold in Malaysia via Hamza Motors with a starting price of RM250k for the hatchback while the convertible version will set you back an extra RM5,000.