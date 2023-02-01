In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Paul Tan / 1 February 2023 3:39 pm / 5 comments

Tesla might be preparing to set up shop in Malaysia, as checks with SSM data has revealed that the Tesla Services Sdn Bhd subsidiary has undergone a name change in October 2022 to Tesla Sdn Bhd.

Tesla used to have a Finance Shared Service Center in Penang to support the EMEA and APAC regions. The Tesla Services Sdn Bhd subsidiary, which has existed since May 2017, used to provide accounting and finance services to 25 countries. As a remote financial services centre, Tesla Services Sdn Bhd mainly employed accounting, finance and IT support personnel for this purpose.

This subsidary is now known as Tesla Sdn Bhd, and the ‘nature of business’ now registered with SSM now spells out specifically wholesale and retail of new motor vehicles, other service activities incidental to land transportation, and maintenance and repair of motor vehicles. Essentially, a business intending to conduct full fledged motor vehicle 3S, no longer limited to accounting and finance.

Tesla Sdn Bhd has a paid up capital of around RM3.6 million with 100% shareholding belonging to Tesla International BV. The company has four directors. One of them – a Mr David Jon Feinstein – has been previously identified as a director for both Tesla’s Thai and Indian subsidiaries.

We last heard in May 2022 that Tesla was open to the idea of establishing a Supercharger DC charger network in Malaysia, which would be useful for official Tesla customers in Thailand and Singapore to use, but there was no mention of actually establishing an official sales and service presence here.

With this fresh new activity surrounding the Tesla Sdn Bhd subsidiary, could this mean Malaysia will soon be an official sales market for Tesla?