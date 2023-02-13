In Aprilia, Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 February 2023 10:09 am / 0 comments

A plan is being mooted by Aprilia Racing for the Italian motorcycle maker to enter the Moto2 racing class in 2025. This was said to paultan.org during a discussion about Aprilia satellite team RNF Racing’s future plans in MotoGP.

Team principal Datuk Razlan Razali said he has been tasked with a race development programme and part of this will take the form of a Moto2 team being setup “within the next two to four years.” “We need to have a clear rider development programme and I am honoured Aprilia has asked me to do this,” said Razlan.

Taking his previous experience with the previous Sepang Racing Team, Razlan explained running a Moto2 team comes its own set of problems considering how close the competition is. “I cannot say much at the moment as we are still in a preliminary stage but we are in discussion with some parties and have some idea of who we might want riding in the team,” he said.

Asked if these plans would include a Malaysian rider, Razlan said, “there might be but everything depends on the rider’s performance. We are here to win for Aprilia, not just show up to fill up the numbers.”