The current-generation Perodua Axia E will continue to be produced and sold in order to meet the needs of the national carmaker’s customer base who are diverse in their requirements and income levels, the company announced in a presentation during the preview of the 2023 Axia.
As such, the national carmaker will continue to produce the E variant of the Axia to serve as the base offering for the range, thus continuing in its role and the most affordable car in the Malaysian market, says Perodua.
At the launch of the model’s 2019 update, the Axia E was priced at RM24,090, which continued to be the same as of the range-wide adjustment in July 2022, post-SST. Last month, the company revealed that the base variant is planned for release after Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.
The ‘driving school spec’ entry-level variant, so-called for its affordability and thus adoption by driving schools, could turn out to be even more affordable. “I think the driving schools will like it – same car, good spec, maybe cheaper,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad at the company’s 2023 outlook briefing at the end of last month.
The Axia E will carry on in a sole offering of manual transmission, says Perodua; in its current guise, this is paired with the 1KR-VE 1.0 litre VVT-i engine that makes 67 hp and 91 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. In the 2019 update for the Axia, this has been the only variant to come with the do-it-yourself gearbox, whereas all other variants have been automatic-only.
Launched today, the 2023 Axia brings the nameplate into its second generation, nearly a decade on since the model arrived in September 2014 to succeed the Viva.
Comments
looks like a good buy for rough use in the house hold. A car that is simple, cheap and economical. Great for quick trips to kedai makan, etc.
P2 needs to revive Rusa, based on new toyota TownAce the baby alphard veilfire much greater demands from e-hailing, taxi, parcel delivery agent, movers, roadside f&b entrepreneurs. Not another new sedan or hatchback car…..
you’re right about the Rusa. It has been so long since we have a good, cheap, van-based car.
No offend to the poor people, I dont think it is good idea to remain production line for old Perodua Axia E just to cater for the poor one.
There is no ABS and EBD, only 2 airbags for safety for the Axia E. And also people who only afford for Axia E is likley struggling to live a normal life. Should encourage them to take public transport and spend less on vehicle. If got family then buy a second hand car like Perodua Viva, Kenari, Kelisa, Hyundai i10 etc below RM 10k. Or first gen Myvi 1.3 AT is price about RM 13k. If possible pay in cash instead of installment as the old car always comes with higher interest rate.
I know some argue P2 should remain a cheapest new car as option for the poor people. There are many poor people stuck with the repayment of car loan. At the end their car got towed back and being blacklisted.
I think Axia E is a good new car for poor people
Axia E have low safety but Viva & Myvi 1st gen have even worse safety.
Some poor person buying Axia E can be use it to drive grab after work. Viva / (Myvi 1st gen if older than 10yrs) cannot due to grab regulations.
Second hand car after do major things that will have to do at some point like overhaul engine, rebuild suspension for safety, respray to prevent rust will basically become same price as Axia E.
I dont trust used cars anymore. kereta banjir, etc.
all sorts of bad history nobody knows. test drive cant detect, but problem appear a few months later. no warranty. dont buy used car. buy refurbished from manufacturer (with warranty) is OK, but not from used car dealers.
But the problem is , poor people won’t buy Axia E. But to buy used car at 5-7k ringgit.
please go down to the ground level and open your eyes. If I force myself to take public transport daily. It will be to take bus and also train to work. It isn’t cheap. It is more expensive than paying for petrol. 1-way trip costs me RM8, means daily RM16. spend money to go earn money. But this isnt even the problem. The true problem is that “last mile” problem. Even after taking bus, I cannot reach my office without walking 2km under the rain/sun. If i rent an electric scooter, it cost another rm5, 1 way.
No need scooter, folding bike can do the job already.ask govt build super highway for bicycle.
Overall save money.Got season pass train
You dont make a car to sell only to poor people. You make a car to make money. So your business can remain profitable. Do you really believe a business is making a car just to targeting the poor?
Anyway, I agree with your points about people who default on their loans and mortgages. But then again, these are usually the same group of people that has zero finance managing knowledge. I know of many people bordering on poverty, living in run-down houses, but yet they buy cars that they cant afford. They have this mentality that as long as the bank approves the loan, means they CAN afford. This is why there are many bankrupt people today.
In all fairness, Perodua is probably not making money off the Axia E.
They used to sell the Kancil kosong spec more expensive than the Axia E, which is a much more substantial and modern car with airbags. Considering that was 26 years ago, inflation itself would have meant the Axia E is actually more expensive to build, but yet still sold cheaper than the kosong spec Kancil.
There is a place and market for the Axia E.
I work in a factory. The engineers and managers drive average cars, but the factory operators all buy civics and HRV… So yes, it’s an education problem with malaysians. tak tau manage duit.
the problem with buying used car is the lack RELIABILITY.
Imagine 1 week after collecting your used car, suddenly it stopped working while in traffic jams. Worst, previous owner dont keep maintenance history (or purposely hide it from you). Waste a lot of money to fix, and waste a lot of time. No car go work, etc.
Add in auto, then it will all good.
Pasar pagi car
yes, scratch or dent also wont heart pain.
Most important update perodua need to put on this axia e manual is ABS brake. Already got airbag, and just add up ABS will be good enough.
ABS and Airbag are 2 basic safety needed in every car now a days.
local law requires minimum of 2 front airbags for all cars sold here. which is why that car above has it (terpaksa).
ABS currently not required by law.
Build Car people first…ABS should be a must