Advertorial / By Paul Tan / 2 March 2023 5:45 pm

If you’ve been meaning to buy a SmartTAG but have yet to do so because of the relative high price compared to say, an RFID tag, this would be the best opportunity to do so.

MaxTag is selling their Pink Blossom edition SmartTAG for just RM99 tonight during Shopee’s 3.3 sale, which is a considerable discount from the RM160+ or so pricetag that Maxtags usually go for.

A USB C rechargable 9V battery also seems to be included in the package, so no more buying replacement 9V batteries. The discount is available only during 12am to 2am – that’s a 2 hour window for you to buy it.

The only downside is the special discount is only for the pink version, so if you’re looking for a more normal-looking black version you’re out of luck.

LINK: MaxTag Pink Blossom on Shopee