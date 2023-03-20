In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 20 March 2023 1:42 pm / 1 comment

First introduced by Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) in 2019, Volkswagen Care Plus (VCP) is an exclusive programme dedicated to Volkswagen owners with vehicles that are five years and older.

Through VCP, you will be able to save up to RM1,500 with service vouchers that take 20% off your service bill as per the Volkswagen standard maintenance schedule (inclusive of parts and labour). In detail, three service discount vouchers will be provided to you, with the first being applicable from the fifth year of service, while the remaining two can be used within a period of three years.

To enjoy these savings, you only need to do is download the Volkswagen Cares app from the App Store or Play Store and register your vehicle. Once done, you’ll also be able to enjoy other benefits such as extended roadside assistance for up to two years as well as an on-site 24-hour battery support programme.

LINK: Volkswagen Cares on Apple App Store

LINK: Volkswagen Cares on Google Play Store