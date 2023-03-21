In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 21 March 2023 6:50 pm / 0 comments

A Honda Civic for over RM500k? You better believe it! The latest Honda Civic Type R is present at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show and the official price of the FL5 has been revealed as 3,990,000 baht, which is equivalent to RM520k.

Who does crazy things like this, some might ask. I don’t know, but let’s watch it fly off the shelves, figuratively, tomorrow morning. Limited units will be available for the Thailand market, and interested parties have to put their names down at Honda Thailand’s official website at 10am tomorrow, March 22. I’m guessing that demand will greatly outstrip supply, even at 4m baht a pop, so it’ll be something like a ballot.

Like its predecessor, the FK8, the FL5 model uses a KC20C1 2.0 litre turbo-four mated to a six-speed manual driving the front wheels. Output is slightly higher – the Japan market model puts out 330 PS at 6,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 2,600 to 4,000 rpm; this is 10 PS and 20 Nm more than before.

The higher figures are due to a redesigned turbocharger where the size, shape and number of the turbine wheel blades have been optimised along with the flow path of the intake charge. Other changes include an increased air intake flow rate as well as a more efficient exhaust system. The latter features a straight through design and an active exhaust valve. They’ve improved the Active Sound Control.

Powertrain aside, the effective opening area of the radiator has been increased by 48% thanks to an enlarged grille opening. There’s also a lighter flywheel, and the rev-match system has been revised to be more precise. The 6MT also gains a high-rigidity lever and an optimised shift gate pattern for more precise and direct shifts, accompanied by a helical-type LSD and aluminium shift knob.

We’ve already detailed the FL5 Civic Type R – click here for more. Is it coming to Malaysia? Well, Honda Malaysia said last week that it will set to introduce four new models in 2023, three of which will be all-new, and the fourth a facelift. HM has form when it comes to Type R models and the FL5 is highly likely to be one of the three – here’s why. The question now is, how much?