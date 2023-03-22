In BYD, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 22 March 2023 4:31 pm / 0 comments

First officially unveiled in May last year, the Denza D9 is a fully electric MPV from Chinese company Denza, the brand that emerged from a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz. The D9 is now on display at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show that is happening right now, and here we bring live images of the MPV.

Offered as either a four-seater or a seven-seater MPV, it is the latter that is put on display at BIMS 2023, with the MPV measuring 5,250 mm long, 1,950 mm wide and 1,920 mm tall with a 3,110 mm wheelbase; this would position the D8 approximately in between the Toyota Alphard and the larger Hyundai Staria in terms of size.

The variant on show at BIMS 2023 is the EV AWD, which means the specification of a dual-motor setup and BYD Blade batteries which are claimed to give the D9 a maximum range of 600 km on a full charge. This can be recharged at a rate of up to 166 kW, according to earlier details from Denza.

In terms of charging, the Denza D9 gets charging inlets on both sides of the vehicle. On the right is a Type 2 port for AC charging and a GB/T port for DC charging, the latter also featuring on left side of the vehicle. This enables the D9 to be charged from two charging points at once if there is a second nearby unit available.

For those who require even greater range than the 600 km offered by the battery-electric D9, there is also a plug-in hybrid variant that combines a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine with a smaller electric motor and battery combination, and the PHEV is capable of receiving DC charging at up to 80 kW.

Presented at BIMS 2023 as a left-hand-drive unit, the Denza D9 has not been configured for the buying public in right-hand-drive Thailand and by extension, not in Malaysia either. The D9 has been brought to the show to gauge market response, according to Headlight Magazine.

This means there is little chance of the Denza D9 appearing on our local roads even as a parallel import. Meanwhile, sales in its native China reached 20,000 units in February, and has been expected to reach the 30,000-unit mark this month, Yiche reported.