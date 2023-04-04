In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 4 April 2023 1:20 pm / Comments are Disabled

Renting a vehicle used to involve either phone calls or over the counter experiences. Online connectivity changed all that, making it easier to book and secure a car for your needs. The final step in that evolution is getting a rental accomplished in even faster, seamless fashion with your mobile phone.

Hertz Malaysia has been at the forefront of innovation, changing the way people go about renting its cars. To make for a faster and simpler rental experience, Hertz Malaysia has introduced a mobile app, which provides instant and easy access to renting a car.

The Hertz Malaysia mobile app allows you to make vehicle reservations in contactless fashion from anywhere and at any time. The one-stop app allows you to browse the wide selection of vehicles available in the fleet as well as any available promotions and deals at the moment.

Features include a branch locator so you can choose the most convenient option to collect the vehicle. You’ll be able to select a pick-up and return location, and should you need additional add-on like providing child seat or to upgrading to a full insurance coverage – Super Liability Reduction Option (SLRO) that entitles the renter to zero access of all damages caused to the vehicle, you select these during the booking process.

Bookings can be made quickly. All that’s needed is some personal information and that of relevant documents (driving licence, IC, and a self-photo) as well as payment method (credit card/digital payment).

A remember me feature stores all the necessary details from your browsing to make bookings seamless.

Planning on renting a vehicle? Scan and download the Hertz Malaysia mobile app and register for an account now. You’ll receive an additional 10% discount on your first car rental, and existing and returning Hertz Malaysia members will receive an additional 5% discount on top of the 30% instant rebate! All vehicle rentals from Hertz Malaysia come with no mileage cap.