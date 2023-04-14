In Cars, International News, Technology, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 14 April 2023 2:52 pm / 0 comments

Volvo has revealed that the fully electric EX90 SUV uses interior lighting that approaches sunlight in appearance in order to bring a more natural illumination to the vehicle’s cabin.

Named SunLike LEDs and supplied by Seoul Semiconductor, the non-flickering lights complement the panoramic roof and glasshouse, and these LEDs enable a more natural colour expression that is beyond what is currently achievable with existing LEDs used in the automotive industry today, says Volvo; these deliver low light reflection and a high colour index that shows colours as they are seen in nature.

“By utilising the spectrum of light emitted from the SunLike LEDs, the progressive materials and interior design of the Volvo EX90 stand out more clearly and without colour distortion. Complementing our wood deco and other natural materials inside the cabin, the lights are central to our Scandanavian design language,” said Volvo Cars head of colour and materials Dan Fidgett.

The introduction of the SunLike LEDs to the Volvo EX90 and the Polestar 3 would make the Volvo Car Group the first to introduce lights of this type to production vehicles, bringing this type of illumination that has been used residential spaces, hospitals, schools, museums and horticultural applications.

Placement of the SunLike LEDs in the EX90 as standard are in non-decorative applications, and located in the vehicle’s ceiling, floor, door pocket or luggage compartment. On top of putting emphasis on the aesthetic aspect of the interior, SunLike lights also suppress blue light, and in combination with the non-flickering emission of light, helps to reduce eye strain and headaches associated with such exposure, says Volvo.

