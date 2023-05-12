In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 12 May 2023 10:12 am / 0 comments

Good news for LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line users. Rapid KL has announced that from today, May 12, six stations will reopen. The stations are Bandaraya, Sultan Ismail, PWTC, Titiwangsa, Sentul and Sentul Timur.

According to Rapid KL, the six stations can resume operations following the completion of temporary repair works (Phase 1) for the bridge structure and track near Bandaraya station that were damaged in January. Also, the trains that needed maintenance have been brought to the LRT depot in Ampang, and replacement trains have been put on this side of the line.

If you remember, following the line being effectively split into two with the January 27 incident, trains on this side of the line (between Sentul Timur and Bandaraya) couldn’t return to the depot for maintenance and Rapid KL had to rest the trains that no longer fulfilled the safety criteria for operations. Eventually, on April 2, operations at the six stations had to be suspended.

Click to enlarge

With the reopening of the stations, the LRT 11, 13 and 14 free shuttle buses taking people to the city centre have been discontinued. However, the LRT 10 bus connecting Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations has been reactivated (that part of the track is still closed). Ten buses are being used for this short connection, with a frequency of 10 minutes.

Alternative rail options include the KL Monorail to Hang Tuah, via the Titiwangsa station. From the latter, commuters can also take the MRT Putrajaya Line to Chan Sow Lin. Rapid KL staff and Prasarana auxiliary police will be at relevant stations for assistance and crowd control.

Rapid KL says that comprehensive repair works to the track structure between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya (Phase 2) is expected to complete by mid October 2023. This estimate is subject to the assessment and approval by the relevant authorities. Then, the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line will be free-flowing again.