Rapid KL has announced a trial run, or a ‘proof of concept’ in their words, for a new Demand Responsive Transit (DRT) service. The Rapid KL X Trek Rides shuttle van will have the T789 number and will take commuters from LRT Universiti to Universiti Malaya via Pantai Hillpark. The cost is RM1 per ride and operations start today.

To ride the T789 van, one must download the Trek app from Google Play or the App Store. Then, choose your zone and location in the app, as well as your destination, and make a booking. The app will then show the number plate of the shuttle van and its estimated time of arrival.

Payment can be made via Touch n Go, the My50 pass and MyRapid concession cards. Click on the images above for the step-by-step guide to book a ride via the Trek app.

This ‘on-demand’ shuttle van thing isn’t new, even if the DRT name is. Rapid KL has been offering such services together with Kumpool in the LRT Alam Megah area and LRT Wangsa Maju/Setapak area. Sounds like a great last-mile connection after the train ride.