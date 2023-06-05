Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB unveiled – longer 3 row version of VW’s electric MPV with 6 or 7 seats

Volkswagen has unveiled a new variant of the ID. Buzz electric van with a 250 mm longer wheelbase, which now features three rows of seats with capacity for up to 7 people.

As far as we can tell, there are two different interior options available – one with captain seats for the second row making it a six seater in a 2-2-2 config, and another with a 60:40 split bench in the second row offering a 2-3-2 seven seater configuration.

The ID. Buzz LWB now measures 4,962 mm long with a wheelbase of 3,238 mm, compared to the ID.Buzz SWB’s 4,712mm length and 2,988 mm wheelbase.

The battery offered is also now bigger in capacity – 85 kWh compared to the two-row ID. Buzz’s 77 kWh battery. The single motor rear wheel drive option now has 286 horsepower, with a top speed of 160 km/h. This is an improvement over the ID. Buzz SWB’s 204 PS and 145 km/h top speed. 0-100 km/h is reached in 7.9 seconds.

Volkswagen plans to offer an ID. Buzz LWB GTX later, with an additional front motor bringing up total power output to 339 horses, with a quicker 6.4 second 0-100 km/h sprint time.

If you want to buy a Volkswagen ID. Buzz SWB in Malaysia, parallel importers are selling it for RM588k the last we checked. No word if VPCM will officially bring it in.

