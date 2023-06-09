Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia at Tokyo Auto Salon KL 2023 – wild Triton ‘Predator’ and modded Xpander

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 9 June 2023 4:39 pm / 0 comments

Apart from ETCM and its Nissan one-off showcars, Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is the other OEM to participate in the inaugural Tokyo Auto Salon KL 2023, which opens to the public today at MITEC.

You’ll have find your Evos elsewhere (there are a few nice ones here, including an Evo VI Tommi Makinen at the Initial D replica section), but MMM’s booth has some cool machinery too – there are four showcars, two by the company and two more from passionate customers.

We’ll start with MMM’s cars, because you’ve probably seen them before. The rally-style Triton is a replica of the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) winning machine, which we’ve covered in great detail here. The liveried Xpander is a replica of the Xpander AP4 rally car commissioned by Mitsubishi Motors Indonesia and built by Team Ralliart New Zealand to AP4 specs. See more of it here.

What’s cooler are the customer cars, which prove that there’s no dream that’s too wild to turn into reality. Seriously. Check out the pics and video of the Triton ‘Predator’ by Hisham Nong, a fried chicken vendor and Predator cosplayer from Penang. It’s an unusual backstory to a very unique machine – this beast has horns! Xpander owners, check out one of your own, this black example that’s very rich in carbon.

Tokyo Auto Salon KL 2023 visitors can test drive the Triton and Xpander (not the showcars, of course!) and take home Mitsubishi merchandise. Do so and you’ll be entered in a lucky draw where five winners will get a Touch n Go reload pin worth RM300.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia at Tokyo Auto Salon KL 2023