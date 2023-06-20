2023 Mitsubishi Triton teased – all-new pick-up debuts in Thailand on July 26; Beast Mode design concept

In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 20 June 2023 3:24 pm / 1 comment

It’s official. The sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton will make its global debut on July 26 in Thailand after previously being previewed by the XRT Concept earlier in March this year. To go along with the announcement, the Japanese carmaker also dropped several teasers of the upcoming pick-up truck in its final production form.

According to Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of design at Mitsubishi Motors, the all-new Triton was completely reimagined under the design concept ‘Beast Mode’, or audacious and daring. “While expressing the toughness and powerfulness expected of a pickup truck, the all-new Triton combines agility with the brand’s robust design to create an imposing look. Tough and reliable, the all-new Triton will make customers want to go on any adventure,” he said.

Based on what we can see in the teasers, the latest Triton does appear to live up to those words. The imposing front end features a robust grille with horizontal slats, which is accompanied by the Mitsubishi script just above the central logo – the bonnet also appears to have more of raised edge than before.

The lighting setup is also distinctive, with Mitsubishi stating the upper LED daytime running lights resemble “the sharp gaze of a hawk,” while the three-element headlamps are said to have a three-dimensional look to them. As for the rear, we find taillights with a T-shaped light signature that emphasise the width of the vehicle.

We also get a shadowy image of the Triton’s interior, which sports an upright dashboard with rugged structures. A large touchscreen panel with dials can also be seen above the centre air vents, with a digital panel and controls for the automatic air-conditioning system placed further down.

Other parts of the cabin shown to us include a knurled rotary dial to cycle through the four-wheel drive modes (2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4LLc), a conventional handbrake as well as buttons to select drive modes and engage hill descent control. Obscured from view is the instrument cluster, which could possibly be a digital panel.

Technical details were not provided in the release, but it has been reported that the Triton will use a new ladder-frame chassis shared with the Nissan Navara, albeit significantly updated by Mitsubishi to suit its purposes. It’s also claimed power will come from a 4N16 2.4 litre DOHC turbodiesel engine that replaces the previous 4N15 unit.





GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton XRT Concept at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Triton XRT Concept official photos