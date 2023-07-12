2023 Royal Enfield 650 Interceptor and Continental GT new colours for Malaysia, from RM33,700

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Royal Enfield / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 July 2023 5:55 pm / 0 comments

Coming in new colour schemes for this year in Malaysia are the 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, priced at RM33,700, and the Continental GT 650, retailing at RM35,600, with prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration. New colour choices for the Interceptor 650 is Black Ray and Barcelona Blue, and two two-tone schemes dubbed Black Pearl and Cali Green, joining the current choices of Mark 2, Sunset Strip and Canyon Red.

For the Continental GT 650, two new colour options are available, Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey, complemented. by blacked-out engines and trim. These two paint options join the catalogue choices of Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green and Rocker Red.

New features for the 2023 Interceptor and Continental GT include improved seat comfort, new handlebar switch blocks, USB charging port and all-new LED headlight. Also new for this season’s models is blackout treatment for the engine and exhaust.

Both Royal Enfield 650s remain the same in the styling department, save that the Continental is more a cafe racer while the Interceptor is a traditional motorcycle design. While wheel size stays the same at 18-inches, alloy wheels with tubeless tyres are now fitted, replacing the spoked rim and tube tyres used previously.

Power for the Royal Enfield 650 comes from a parallel-twin with SOHC and displacing 648 cc, fed by EFI. Mated to a six-speed gearbox, the Interceptor and Continental get 47 hp at 7.250 rpm with 52 Nm of torque at 5,250 rpm.

GALLERY: 2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Black Ray

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.