EV offers at G-Mart Merdeka Sale – Tesla Model Y from RM268k, VW ID.3 RM177k, Mustang Mach E RM334k

To celebrate Malaysia’s 66th year of independence this year, G-Mart Group is offering you the chance to capitalise on amazing deals on a wide range of imported electric vehicles (EVs). If you’re looking to experience emissions-free motoring while enjoying unbeatable offers and discounts, the G-Mart Group Merdeka Sale is perfect for anyone looking to make the switch.

On offer is the exceptional Tesla Model Y, which combines a sleek design with impressive range, practicality and futuristic features. With 30 units available in stock, the Model Y starts from as low as RM268,000 for the Standard Range variant.

G-Mart Group’s line-up of EVs also includes the Volkswagen ID. series, with the ID.3 being priced at just RM177,000. There’s also the family-orientated ID.4 and the much larger ID.Buzz, the latter being a modern take on the iconic Kombi and available in the exclusive First Edition priced at RM438,000.

Joining the Teslas and Volkswagens is the Mustang Mach E, which is priced at RM334,000 and limited to just three units. The line-up also includes the Mercedes-Benz EQC, a luxury SUV that goes for RM298,000, along with the quirky GWM Ora Good Cat.

Purchase from G-Mart Group nets you plenty of incentives, including wide range of financing options, special discounts and an exclusive five-year warranty by APEG Warranty. The company also has an in-house EV specialist centre and charging peripherals to make EV ownership an enjoyable and fuss-free experience.

Should you book any EV from now until September 7, 2023, you’ll also be provided a complimentary Touch ‘n Go eWallet reload PIN or Starbucks voucher, both valued at RM20. Deliveries completed within this period will also put you in the running for a brand-new Perodua Axia and other exciting prizes.

G-Mart Group has showrooms in Kajang, Bandar Baru Bangi and Kampung Melayu Subang, so if you need to get up close with any EV that piques your interest, you’re never too far away. If you’re considering an EV, check out the G-Mart Group Merdeka Sale and enjoy all the deals on offer.

G-Mart Autocity Sg Ramal

Lot 56489, Jalan Sungai Ramal,

Sungai Ramal Luar,

43000 Kajang, Selangor

Phone: 019-274 3882

G-Mart Autocity Kg Melayu Subang

Lot 2801 Seksyen U6,

Kampung Melayu Subang,

40150 Shah Alam, Selangor

Phone: 019-731 3882

G-Mart Electric Vehicle Center (GEVC Bangi)

Lot 42981, Persiaran Jaya,

Seksyen 10 Bandar Baru Bangi,

43650 Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor

Phone: 019-270 3882

Excellent Deal Motor Sdn Bhd

PT76431, Jalan Cheras,

Batu 12,

43000 Kajang, Selangor

Phone: 019-607 3882