Workshops in Malaysia must display list of mechanics’ names, qualifications; clearly state type of spare parts

According to a report by Bernama, workshop operators in Malaysia must display a list containing the names of mechanics working and their qualifications. This is to help consumers obtain proper information to select workshops with qualified mechanics.
Domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the requirement was one of several improvements contained in the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 that was implemented nationwide on July 1 this year. The move is said to encourage workshop owners to either hire qualified mechanics or help their mechanics to obtain proper qualifications.
“Operators also need to clearly state the category of spare parts being used, whether they are new, used or reconditioned to ensure consumers know what is being used to repair or modify their vehicle,” Salahuddin said.
Enforcement of the amendment, which was gazetted on June 22, 2022 after a series of discussions with industry players, was postponed for a year from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023 to allow those affected to prepare for the changes, he said.
“The postponement period for the enforcement of the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 ended on June 30, 2023 and it is in full effect nationwide as of July 1, 2023. Action can be taken for any breach of the regulations as stipulated under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599),” he added.
Comments
Good move. But in the interest of fairness to all parties, the government should also make it mandatory for customers to declare, in writing, all the modifications they have done to the vehicle, using parts from which online vendor, installed by which DIY friend, BEFORE driving into the licensed workshop.
Madani must show they are different than the past admin. I was cheated twice when I sent my Wira car for a repair back to a workshop in Taman Melawati back in 2001. I was young and naive. Never trust any 3rd party workshop unless it operated by car companies.
My mistake was to leave the car trusting the words from the mechanic. The stigma of China-man workshop cheating is traumatizing me till today. I was cheated:
1. Distributor (engine could not start). I was charged new part (but recond part was used) when the other mechanic inspected the same problem came back after 2 years and informed me about it.
2. I was informed that the Control board was having trouble and component to be replaced. The shop conned me RM3000.
The dishonest shop won’t survive on cheating customers. It was closed later on.
Hope the repairs cost will go down as well.
This is a very good start…the tricky part is enforcement. An idea is only as good as it looks on paper without proper enforcement.
just like how shop owners put a chair to book the parking without any consequences.