Workshops in Malaysia must display list of mechanics’ names, qualifications; clearly state type of spare parts

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 17 July 2023 9:32 am / 4 comments

According to a report by Bernama, workshop operators in Malaysia must display a list containing the names of mechanics working and their qualifications. This is to help consumers obtain proper information to select workshops with qualified mechanics.

Domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said the requirement was one of several improvements contained in the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 that was implemented nationwide on July 1 this year. The move is said to encourage workshop owners to either hire qualified mechanics or help their mechanics to obtain proper qualifications.

“Operators also need to clearly state the category of spare parts being used, whether they are new, used or reconditioned to ensure consumers know what is being used to repair or modify their vehicle,” Salahuddin said.

Enforcement of the amendment, which was gazetted on June 22, 2022 after a series of discussions with industry players, was postponed for a year from July 1, 2022 to July 1, 2023 to allow those affected to prepare for the changes, he said.

“The postponement period for the enforcement of the Consumer Protection (Workshops Information Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2022 ended on June 30, 2023 and it is in full effect nationwide as of July 1, 2023. Action can be taken for any breach of the regulations as stipulated under the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599),” he added.

