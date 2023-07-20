Scorpio Electric X1 enters pre-production prototype phase, public unveiling at 2023 EICMA in November

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News, Scorpio Electric / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 July 2023 4:20 pm / 0 comments

Across the Causeway, electric scooter maker Scorpio Electric has entered pre-production prototype phase for its Scorpio X1 with a public unveiling at EICMA, Italy in November. The official unveiling takes place a year after bookings were invited for the Scorpio X1 in November of 2021 at a launch price of USD 9,800 (RM40,700).

The pre-production prototype is the final step before the Scorpio X1 enters mass production. Manufacturing for the Scorpio X1 is done in collaboration with Chinese enterprise Shenzhen BYD Electronics based in Guangzhou, China.

Power for the Scorpio X1 comes from a 10 kW electric motor fed by a 4.8 kWh, 72-Volt, 73 Ah lithium-ion battery, with a claimed range of 200 km and a governed top speed of 105 km/h. Meanwhile, charging is said to take 2.5 hours from a drained battery to 90% charge capacity.

Suspension is done with telescopic front forks and single shock absorber in the rear. Braking uses a single hydraulic disc on the front and rear wheels, with LED lighting, windshield and seating for passenger and pillion fitted as standard.

Three ride modes are provided – Eco, Urban and Sport – along with reverse assist from the motor to ease parking. Inside the cockpit, a TFT-LCD screen displays all the necessary information and smartphone connectivity is provided allowing for functions such as scooter location, navigation, theft alarm, battery level and charging station locator, along with remote activate and deactivate.

