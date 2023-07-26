Sinkhole on of KL-Karak Highway – westbound users to exit Bentong East, eastbound to Central Spine Road

In Local News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 26 July 2023 9:51 am / 0 comments

A sinkhole has developed along KM66.1 of the KL-Karak Highway in both directions, operator Anih Berhad has announced. The sinkhole reportedly occurred at 8:34pm last night, according to The Star.

All travellers heading west into Kuala Lumpur from Kuantan will be directed to exit the highway at the Bentong (East) interchange and re-enter the highway at the Bentong (West) interchange. Meanwhile, those heading east from Kuala Lumpur towards Gua Musang will need to exit the highway at the Bentong (West) interchange and re-enter at the Bentong Central Spine Road interchange.

The cause of the sinkhole is under investigation as of 11pm yesterday, while LPT Ronda and the police are aiding in redirecting traffic towards the alternative routes that have been prepared.

According to information from the officers, there are no casualties reported, works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in a Facebook post last night.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.