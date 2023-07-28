MBSJ imposing heavier penalty on serious parking violations in Subang Jaya, surroundings from Aug 1

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 July 2023 12:04 pm / 5 comments

MBSJ will be imposing heavier penalties in the form of stiffer fines for serious parking violations in the council’s jurisdiction, and it begins on August 1.

According to The Star, the offences include premises placing objects to book or obstruct parking bays, parking at non-designated spots, running businesses such as car wash and car repair on parking bays, as well as food trucks occupying public parking bays.

Deputy mayor of Subang Jaya Mohd Zulkurnain Che Ali said the early bird discount given to those who pay their parking saman within 24 hours has also been removed.

“Previously, all traffic compounds were fixed at RM80, with an option of automatic reduction if the fine is paid early. However, after reviewing several parking offences considered as serious, MBSJ decided to remove the option for reduction,” he said yesterday.

Mohd Zulkurnain added that the compound for heavy vehicles that park and obstruct parking spots meant for other motorists has been increased from RM80 to RM300, with no option for reduction.

MBSJ legal department director Anita Abd Jalil said the move was necessary to ensure motorists take the matter seriously. “Motorists who don’t comply with the order are causing obstruction or inconvenience to other road users. Prior to this, the option for compound reduction meant that motorists would pay only RM10 if the fine was settled within 24 hours. They took things for granted since the fine was a small sum,” she said.

Anita explained that food trucks are not allowed to occupy public parking spots to run their businesses, and can only set up shop at designated food truck areas such as Dataran SS13, or for events at the invitation of the organisers.

“As for heavy vehicles, they are required to park at depots or designated spots. But some take the easy way out by parking in bays meant for cars and take up a few lots at that, thus denying other motorists a parking space,” she added.

