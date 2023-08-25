2023 Proton X90 launched in South Africa – 1.5 TGDi mild hybrid; four variants; 6 or 7 seats; from RM138k

In Cars, International News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 25 August 2023 9:48 am / 6 comments

Just a few months after the local launch of the Proton X90 in May, the three-row SUV has now made its way to South Africa. Like in Malaysia, four variants are offered, starting with the base Standard that is priced at 559,000 rand (RM138,493).

This is followed by the Executive at ZAR589,900 (RM145,914), the Premium at ZAR644,900 (RM159,452) and the range-topping Flagship at ZAR679,900 (RM168,101). The X90’s starting price in South Africa is higher than in Malaysia (the SUV starts at RM123,800 OTR without insurance here), but it is the most affordable seven-seater hybrid in South Africa, according to TopAuto.

All variants of the X90 are powered by a 1.5 litre inline-three TGDi petrol engine that outputs 177 PS (174 hp or 130 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 255 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. A 48-volt mild hybrid system accompanies the turbocharged mill, with the system’s electric motor providing a boost of 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) and 52 Nm. As such, the SUV has a total system output of 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW) and 300 Nm, with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission directing drive to the front wheels.

In terms of equipment, the X90 sold in South Africa is pretty much identical to what we get here, with the Standard coming as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, a standard instrument cluster, drive mode selector, keyless entry and start, remote engine start, fabric seat upholstery, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents and N95 cabin filter), a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and six speakers.

Other features included with the Standard are six airbags (front, side and curtain), ABS, EBS, brake assist, auto brake hold (works with the electronic parking brake), ESC, traction control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, cruise control, door opening warning system, two front parking sensors and four rear parking sensors.

Moving up to the Executive adds automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a powered tailgate, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster display, a six-way powered driver’s seat, leatherette seat upholstery, a tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera.

With the Premium, the X90 gains larger 19-inch alloys, proximity auto open powered tailgate, Nappa leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, two-way lumbar adjustment for the driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, autonomous emergency braking, auto park assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, auto high beam and two more front parking sensors (for a total of four).

The Flagship builds upon the Premium by adding a panoramic sunroof, and the range-topper is the only one that comes with six seats that includes captain chairs in the second row for a 2-2-2 layout. All other variants come with seven seats in a 2-3-2 layout.

A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is standard, with a service plan being a cost option. Snow, White, Armour Silver, Jet Grey, Cinnamon Brown, Ruby Red and Marine Blue are colours available for Premium and Flagship variants, but the Executive misses out on Marine Blue. The Standard’s colour options are limited to Snow White, Armour Silver and Jet Grey.

GALLERY: 2023 Proton X90 Flagship (Malaysia market)

