Mercedes-Benz GLC300 4Matic CKD RM51k cheaper than CBU; sunroof, Handsfree Access – RM379k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / September 14 2023 12:17 pm

Five months on from the Malaysian launch of the X254-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has now launched the locally assembled (CKD) version of the SUV in the same GLC300 4Matic guise, now priced at RM378,888 on-the-road without insurance, down from the RM429,888 pricing of the fully imported vehicle when the model arrived in April this year.

Its GLC300 designation denotes the same powertrain configuration as on the fully imported version that arrived prior, packing a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance that produces 258 PS at 6,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm to 3,200 rpm, with drive sent to all four wheels via a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission.

The equipment list for this Pekan-assembled X254 GLC largely mirrors that of the CBU car, notably with the addition of Handsfree Access which is the foot sensor-enabled automatic tailgate, as well as a panoramic sliding sunroof, which were previously absent from the model at its initial Malaysian arrival.

Exterior equipment for the GLC300 continues to include Digital Light with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus, 20-inch AMG multi-spoke light alloy wheels of the same design, polished aluminium roof rails, running boards with rubber studs, and the mirror package.

Inside, the AMG Line interior package continues to be included, where the multifunction sports steering wheel in Nappa leather joins interior upholstery in Artico synthetic leather. Added this time to the interior of the CKD version is Handsfree Access for the tailgate.

Also as before are the AMG floor mats, black roof liner fabric, instrument panel and beltines in Nappa-look Artico synthetic leather, metal trim, illuminated door sills, Keyless Go package, Boot Comfort package, automatic climate control, ambient lighting with the interior light package, insulating acoustic glass and a 12-volt socket in the luggage compartment.

Infotainment equipment carries on as before, where MBUX navigation and multimedia kit continue to be included, as do the 12.3-inch driver display and 11.9-inch central display, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also retained are the wireless device charging in the front, 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system, sound personalisation and the USB package.

Safety kit and assistance systems are carried over, too, with blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, active brake assist, parking package with 360=degree camera and active parking assist present in the CKD GLC300. Also on are the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system, Guard 360 vehicle protection, anti-theft alarm, Pre-Safe, tyre pressure monitor, Tirefit and a fingerprint scanner.

GALLERY: X254 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 in Malaysia

