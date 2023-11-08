Volvo Cars launches Energy Solutions – business for energy storage, pilot testing of vehicle-to-grid tech

Posted in International News, Technology, Volvo / By Mick Chan / November 8 2023 1:04 pm

Volvo Cars has launched its Energy Solutions business unit, which will offer energy storage and vehicle charging-related technologies and services which connect its cars with its customers, efficient energy use and society at large, according to the manufacturer.

Volvo is working with local Gothenburg energy grid company, Göteborg Energi Nät to launch one of the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) pilot programmes for the testing of V2G technologies on the local energy grid in Gothenburg, Sweden in a home environment with real customers. For the home-based setup, the pilot programme intentionally uses a low-cost AC wallbox in order to speed up widespread adoption, says Volvo.

The goal of this pilot project is not just to gain acceptance from an energy grid company and demonstrate to other grid companies that V2G programmes can yield tangible benefits, but also to create a testing arena for new technology that will be central to Volvo Cars’ future outside its own labs, the carmaker said.

The fully electric Volvo EX90 is the manufacturer’s first model to feature bi-directional charging, offering a peak output of 11 kW. The flagship BEV has a lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 107 kWh, offering an estimated range of 600 km for the Twin Motor variant and 590 km for the Twin Motor Performance variant.

Bi-directional charging enables users to repurpose the energy stored in their EVs for use at a latter stage, and allows energy to be directed from the EV battery back into the energy grid when demand for electricity is higher. This also enables the EV to power a residence, electrical devices or recharge another EV.

“With the help of smart charging, you can charge your electric Volvo at the best available time from a sustainability and economy perspective. The idea with building an energy ecosystem around your car and the batteries is that it allows you to save money and reduce your CO2 emissions, while energy firms benefit from reduced grid investments and a lower overall impact on the environment,” head of Volvo Cars Energy Solutions Alexander Petrofski said.

Volvo expects its Energy Solutions business unit to generate “significant new revenues” from energy-related products and services every year, in addition to new products not previously offered by the carmaker.

