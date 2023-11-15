Cadillac Lyriq EV in RHD form confirmed for Australia and NZ – should GM’s luxury brand enter Malaysia?

Posted in Cadillac, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / November 15 2023 6:55 pm

As Cadillac makes its re-entry into the Australian and New Zealand markets, the General Motors brand will be doing so by the end of 2024 with the Lyriq electric crossover, Car Expert reports.

According to the Australian publication, the Lyriq will be made available in right-hand-drive from the factory, like the Chevrolet Corvette, which means it will not require conversion from left-hand-drive form for use in RHD markets.

Like the C8-generation Corvette, the RHD Lyriq will also be manufactured from a factory in the United States, and in the case of the Lyriq, it will be the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

There will be three retail outlets, or Cadillac Experience Centres from launch in this region, namely in Melbourne and Sydney in Australia, and in Auckland, New Zealand. More locations will follow, along with more new products from the brand, however the exact models have yet to be confirmed by Cadillac executives, Car Expert reports.

The report cites the brand’s executives as having made multiple mentions of the brand selling in “exclusive volumes”, though General Motors Australia and New Zealand managing director Jess Bala said the brand is “going to do incredibly well [in the region],” adding that Cadillac will appeal to luxury car buyers who consider themselves trendsetters, the report said.

Bala indicated that the Lyriq will compete against electric SUVs from European manufacturers such as the BMW iX, though Australian pricing of the Lyriq has not yet to be confirmed.

First unveiled in August 2020, the production Cadillac Lyriq is based on General Motors’ Ultium platform for EVs, packing a 100 kWh battery for 480 km of range and can be recharged at up to 190 kW DC. A rear-mounted motor outputs 340 hp and 440 Nm of torque, while a dual-motor AWD version outputs a GM-estimated 500 hp and 610 Nm.

In the United States, the Lyriq starts from US$58,590 (RM273,586), according to the official Cadillac website. What do you think, readers – would you welcome a Cadillac entry into the Malaysian market?

GALLERY: Cadillac Lyriq

