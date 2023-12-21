Shell Helix Authorized Branded Workshops (BIWS) – trustworthy outlets with guaranteed genuine products

Posted in Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / December 21 2023 9:56 am

Let’s be honest, when it comes to car care and repairs, most of us have no choice but to have full trust in the mechanic and workshop. We do not have the expertise and the ‘eye’ to differentiate between what’s good and what’s dodgy, what’s authentic and what’s not. It’s vital then to have a trustworthy workshop.

If you have a regular family workshop where the chief mechanic knows you by name, good. But this is a luxury many of us do not have, and this is where outlets such as Shell Helix Authorized Branded Independent Workshops (BIWS) come into play.

There are over 1,000 BIWS, which are like Shell authorised car workshops, in Malaysia, and they carry genuine Shell products. The lubricants are authentic and designed for our region, all with the “For Malaysian Markets (Untuk Pasaran Malaysia)” labels on the pack. The products also have a QR code that can be scanned to verify authenticity.

Do not underestimate the damage that sub-standard lubricants can do to your car’s engine. Counterfeits may look legitimate from the outside, so much so they’re virtually identical to the real thing to the untrained eye, so don’t leave things to chance and ensure that you get high quality genuine products from BIWS, which staff have expert technical knowledge on the products and can advise with authority.

Aside from verifying product authenticity, the SHARE programme – which is for fully synthetic and semi-synthetic engine oils – treats members to Frequent User Benefits that rewards loyal customers in the form of free Shell Helix lubricants such as Shell Helix Power, Shell Helix Ultra, Shell Helix HX8, Shell Helix ECO and Shell Helix HX7, just to name a few products.

Here’s how Frequent User Benefits works – perform two oil changes with Shell Helix Power 0W/Protect and get one bottle free for your third oil change. Perform three oil changes with Shell Helix Power 5W/Ultra/HX8/Eco and get one bottle free for your fourth oil change. Four oil changes with Shell Helix HX7/High Mileage will get you one bottle free for your fifth oil change. It’s as simple as that – you’re rewarded for a routine oil change service! Users can also take advantage of seasonal promotions, and you’ll never miss a scheduled service again with oil change reminders. Here’s the full list of Shell Helix BIWS outlets.

Shell is also inviting workshops to join the BIWS family. The programme supports independent workshops by providing them with strong Shell brand endorsement via prominent signages, internal branding and exclusive uniforms for staff, among other identifiers.

BIWS also empowers mechanics, providing them with superior technical knowledge and enhancing their skills via online product technical training and exclusive workshops for partners. Authorised workshops also get to enjoy exclusive Shell Trade Promotions and rebates on the selected products. There are even incentive trips if terms and conditions are met.

Join the BIWS network today to ride on the Shell Helix’s superior branding and high quality product range – contact Shell’s distributor sales representative today!