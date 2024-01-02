Man robbed of RM6k and injured in Klang traffic light heist – police launch manhunt for 2 suspects involved

By Gerard Lye / January 2 2024 11:27 am

The police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who were involved in an armed robbery at a busy traffic light intersection in Klang on December 29, 2023. In a viral video, the two individuals were seen using a baseball bat and parang to rob a driver of a Mercedes-Benz at around 2.50pm.

South Klang district deputy police chief Kamalariffin Aman Shah said the victim had just withdrawn money from an ATM machine at bank in Jalan Meru, Klang. As he headed out to Persiaran Pegaga, two masked suspects approached his vehicle.

“One of the suspects armed with a baseball bat broke the front passenger window, while another armed with a parang broke the driver’s window. The suspect then forced the victim to hand over his laptop bag before fleeing in a grey Toyota Yaris car,” Kamalariffin said in a statement.

The victim suffered a broken finger and scratches on his right arm, in addition to RM6,000 in losses due to his stolen laptop and damage to his car. The case is currently being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code, which if convicted, carries a jail term of up to 20 years, in addition to a fine and the rotan. The police are asking the public to come forward with any information on the incident to help with its investigation.

Kes di Bayu Perdana katanya.. Apa lah nak jadi dengan Klang ni.. Makin lama makin seram.. 🤔pic.twitter.com/SEV94U0MQ9 — Jalal Misai (@jllmisai) December 30, 2023

