Myvi jumps red lights in Penang, crashes into kapcai

By /

We’ve seen it all before, so let’s treat this as a timely reminder. The headline summarises the video perfectly, but let’s take a closer look at what happened.

From the timestamp of the recording, this happened on Sunday morning, January 7. From the background, I think this is the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu in Penang, with the camcar waiting to turn right to the flats (turning left would lead to the yummy Cecil Street Market). The light turns green and the camcar turns right. On his left, a motorcyclist heads in the same direction.

Then, a sliver old Myvi from the opposite direction jumps the red lights and spears the kapcai, which throws the rider on to the hood of the car and then to the ground. The camcar sounds his horn the whole time, and some people get out of their cars (some from the shops too) to assist the fallen biker and move his bike. Fortunately, he appears to be not seriously hurt.

There’s no debate on who’s right or wrong here, it’s the sole fault of the Myvi driver. What we can do, besides adhering to red means stop, is to be extra alert when the lights turn green. Even if we have the right of way, there may be idiots on the opposite side, so instead of zooming off, start tentatively with a glance at the other side. Be safe.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 
 

