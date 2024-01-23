Boon Siew Honda Malaysia fixes Honda RS-X lifter tensioner issue – units purchased pre-Aug 2022

Posted in Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / January 23 2024 4:47 pm

Owners of the Honda RS-X in Malaysia will be pleased to know Boon Siew Honda Malaysia has resolved the lifter tensioner issue. The problem lies in the cylinder of the RS-X and affects all units sold in Malaysia prior to August 2022.

Units post August 2022 have the revised cylinder installed and owners should not face any problems with the lifter tensioner. The root cause of the problem lies in inadequate lubricating oil feed in the lifter tensioner causing issues with abnormal engine noise and premature failure of the part.

Redesigned cylinder showing new oil gallery passage on the right.

Rectification involves fitting of a new cylinder with additional oil gallery passage providing adequate lubrication to the lifter tensioner. Owners of Honda RS-X manufactured before August 2022 should visit their nearest Honda Impian X dealer if they have any issues with bike performance or notice any abnormal noises.

