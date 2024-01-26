2024 Mitsubishi Xpander HEV, Xpander Cross HEV hybrid variants teased – Thailand debut on February 1

Posted in Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / January 26 2024 11:06 am

The Mitsubishi Xpander and Xpander Cross HEV (hybrid) variants are set to debut next week on February 1, according to a Facebook post by Mitsubishi Motors Thailand.

Exact details on the hybrid model’s powertrain have yet to be officially disclosed, though the ‘HEV’ badging that accompanies the model names on the teaser post suggests that this will be distinct from the manufacturer’s plug-in hybrid models that get ‘Plug-in Hybrid EV’ badging, such as on the 2022 Outlander PHEV.

Viewed in profile, the Xpander and Xpander Cross hybrids are suggested to feature a number of blue highlights on its bodywork, as well as on its wheels, likely as a signifier of the upcoming models’ electrified powertrains. The Xpander Cross HEV should also offer a more rugged exterior, as on the ICE version which gets a more rugged grille, set of bumpers and wheel arch cladding.

The Xpander and Xpander Cross facelifts made their debuts in November 2021 and August 2022 respectively, in conventional ICE form with the manufacturer’s 4A91 1.5 litre naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder petrol engine producing 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque, mated to an Eco-Dynamic CVT for transmitting outputs.

In Thailand, the Xpander facelift was launched for the market from 799,000 baht (RM104,388) for the base GLS-LTD variant, up to 895,000 baht (RM116,930) for the GT variant. The facelifted Xpander Cross was launched for Thailand in one variant at 946,000 baht (RM123,565).

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander facelift (Thailand market)

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander Cross facelift (Thailand market)

