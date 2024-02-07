Chery to Chery Trade-in Campaign launched – extra RM3k for owners of Eastar, other previous era models

Posted in Cars, Chery, Local News / By Danny Tan / February 7 2024 3:32 pm

For many, Chery is a new brand that was recently launched in Malaysia. But some of us might remember ‘Chery 1.0’, an era where the cars were well below the standards of the day. And that’s putting it lightly.

The most famous model under Chery Alado was the Eastar MPV, and some might also recall the cute QQ city car. Few would remember the Maxime (sequel to the Eastar), ancient A160 sedan and the Tiggo. I do, because I reviewed the latter – a second-generation Toyota RAV4 rip-off – for Autocar ASEAN. On that note, remember car magazines?

The Cherys of today are quantum leaps ahead of the models we just mentioned, but unlike others with a history, Chery Malaysia isn’t shy to acknowledge its past. Not just that, the company has just launched the ‘Chery to Chery Trade-in Campaign’ for owners of Chery cars from the past era.

Chery Eastar MPV in Malaysia

There aren’t many around today, but if you have a Chery from the pre-Chery Malaysia era, the company is offering an additional RM3,000 on top of the trade-in price if you purchase a new Omoda 5 or Tiggo 8 Pro. “This initiative aims to enhance the ownership experience for Chery enthusiasts through a simplified trade-in process and exclusive incentives for their brand loyalty,” the Chery Malaysia said in a statement.

The ‘Chery to Chery Trade-in Campaign’ begins February 9, which is also the start of Chinese New Year celebration at Chery showrooms nationwide, till February 24. Aside from test drives of the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro SUVs, one can look forward to activities such as Chinese calligraphy writing, workshops on the art of Chinese paper-cutting, games and lion dance performances.

Next up for the aggressive brand, product wise, is the Omoda E5 EV that will be launched in March. The Tiggo 7 Pro – which sits between the Omoda 5 and Tiggo 8 Pro in price and positioning – will make its debut in Q2. Full details and specs of the Proton X70 rival here.

