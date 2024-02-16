Petron Blaze RON100 petrol now priced at RM5, Shell V-Power Racing at RM6.10 per litre in Malaysia

Posted in Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / February 16 2024 12:38 pm

In May 2022, we ran a story highlighting the price of unregulated fuel in the country, which had climbed in relation to the retail price of RON 97 petrol reaching a then stratospheric RM4.70 per litre (it was to eventually climb to RM4.84 per litre in June that year). Things have of course improved somewhat for the latter, with the fuel now at RM3.47 per litre in February 2024, its price having remained as such since the end of December 2023.

Back then, the special unregulated Euro 4M fuels, Petron’s Blaze 100 and Shell’s V-Power Racing, went for RM5.60 and RM6.20 per litre respectively, prices that that surely would have seen only a few die-hards continuing to use them. Fast forward nearly two years in, and things look quite the same with regards to their pricing. Both fuels have always had a marked price premium over RON 97, and this is adjusted relative to the increase or drop in the price of RON 97.

In the current weekly fuel update (for February 15-21, 2023), Petron’s Blaze 100 is going for RM5.00 per litre, while Shell’s V-Power is presently priced at RM6.10 per litre. The Blaze 100 price is a marginal increase from the RM4.90 it has been at for the past few months, as indicated by the history of the price tracker on our site.

As for V-Power Racing, things have generally hovered around the RM6 plus region since the special fuel had a 60 sen hike from RM5.80 to RM6.40 per litre at the end of December last year. Given that the pricing of both have continued to stay at these price levels, one really wonders how many are actually using the fuel (as a Blaze 100 user for one of my cars, I’ve long given up).

With crude oil prices having dropped since those heady days of mid-2022, and now generally stabilised, some might question why Blaze 100 and V-Power Racing are still priced as high as they are. While being special unregulated fuels mean that their pricing can be pretty much defined by their manufacturers, the performance of our Ringgit in relation to foreign exchange likely has quite a bit to do with that. It’s not exactly good going for our currency in terms of conducting trade, and not just for oil, we figure.

So, nearly two years on, we’re curious to know if any reader is still using these two unregulated fuels. If you are, share your thoughts on why with us. Incidentally, we don’t expect their prices to vary by much when blanket fuel subsidies are removed and the targeted fuel subsidy mechanism – which will present a completely different scenario involving a broad spectrum of users – is introduced in the second half of this year. Then again, you never know.

