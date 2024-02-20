Gentari Go app launching tomorrow, February 21 – locate EV chargers, earn and redeem rewards points

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 20 2024 11:13 am

Electric vehicle (EV) owners and prospects, Gentari will be launching its own app tomorrow, February 21. The charge point operator teased the logo above on its social media, saying “Are you ready to GO beyond the ordinary? Join us at the starting line on February 21st, 2024”.

A check on Apple’s App Store reveals more on the Gentari Go app that will be announced tomorrow. “Make your green journey seamless and stress-free with Gentari. Whether you’re on the move, exploring neighbouring regions, or relaxing at home, our experience platform is designed to simplify your transition to a sustainable lifestyle,” the app owner says.

There are a couple of iPhone screenshots there, and they show functions such as EV charger roaming and search as well as info on Gentari Go home energy solutions. The former shows relevant info such as the distance to the charging site, the max charging rate as well as how many chargers are available. EV chargers in Thailand are also on the app via EVolt, with Singapore and Indonesia ‘coming soon’.

There’s also a rewards points system. Presumably you collect points with every charge at a Gentari facility, and the points can be used to redeem rewards – the screenshot shows a RM20 charging voucher for 2,000 points.

Currently, Gentari chargers are accessible through the Setel app or roaming on JomCharge or ChargEV. It remains to be seen if this arrangement will continue after Gentari has its own app, which you can download from the App Store or Google Play Store.

