Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, Proton, Video Reviews, Videos / By Hafriz Shah / February 29 2024 9:49 am

Here it is, my full in-depth review of the new Proton S70. As usual it’s very long – though my initial X50 review was even longer – but it covers all you need to know about Proton’s latest sedan – everything that is good and bad, plus how it compares against the X50, Honda City and Toyota Vios.

The review covers the segment confusion (whether it’s a B or C, and if that’s even relevant – short answer, no), variant/price breakdown, interior quality and space, fit and finish issues, spec levels, equipment omissions, performance, fuel economy, refinement, ride and handling, ADAS, the lot. It’s purely intended for those looking to buy the S70, hence the detail and length.

As a quick recap, the Proton S70 comes in four variants: Executive for RM73,800, Premium for RM79,800, Flagship for RM89,800 and Flagship X for RM94,800. My take is, do ignore the first two for their complete lack any form of ADAS active safety features – AEB at least should be a bare-minimum essential item for any new car in 2024, and I don’t buy Proton’s reasoning for this omission one bit.

All variants get the same 1.5 litre three-cylinder MPI turbo engine with 150 PS and 226 Nm of torque, mated to a seven-speed wet dual clutch transmission. The combo is a big upgrade over the base Geely Emgrand’s 1.5 NA and CVT package, but Proton’s locally-led transplant job leaves a lot to be desired. More on the poorly calibrated transmission/throttle in the video above.

Do leave a comment below on your thoughts on the Proton S70 and my review of it. Was I too harsh on it, or appropriately so?

