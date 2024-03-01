GWM Ora 07 open for booking in Malaysia – up to 640 km from Long Range; 0-100 in 4.3 s from Performance

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Mick Chan / March 1 2024 6:38 pm

Great Wall Motor Malaysia (GWM Malaysia) has announced that the Ora 07 – known elsewhere as the Grand Cat or Lightning Cat – is now available for booking in the country, through authorised dealers nationwide.

Launched in Thailand last month, the Ora 07 is set to come to Malaysia also in two variants – the Long Range, with a front-mounted 204 PS/340 Nm motor, and the Performance, with a dual-motor AWD powertrain with 408 PS and 680 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds.

The announcement from GWM Malaysia quotes a battery range of 640 km for the Long Range variant, which matches the car’s NEDC figure as quoted for the Thailand market car. In Thailand, both variants of the Ora 07 are specified with an 83.5-kWh ternary lithium battery.

Exterior equipment for the Ora 07 will include intelligent LED headlamps, frameless windows, panoramic glass roof and an adaptive electric rear spoiler, according to GWM Malaysia. Interior kit, though not specified, could take after the Thai-market specfication, where the base Long Range gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, 12.3-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 11-speaker audio.

GWM Ora 07, Thailand market

The Ora 07 will be outfitted with advanced driver assistance systems including lane departure system, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, intelligent evasion, traffic sign recognition, and more, according to GWM Malaysia.

Pricing for the Ora 07 in Malaysia has yet to be revealed, though as reference the EV in Thailand is priced from RM175k to RM202k, for the same two powertrain variants that will be coming to Malaysia.

Here, the Ora 07 will be offered in three exterior colours – Crystal Purple, Amethyst Gray and Jade White. GWM Malaysia states that customers who make their bookings from today will receive a limited-time offer of a five-year free maintenance package, inclusive of parts and labour.

