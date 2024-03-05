Perodua Salam Ramadan promotion – book an Axia, Aruz, get rebates up to RM2,000; valid until March 31

As the month of Ramadan approaches, Perodua is offering rebates of RM500 and RM2,000 for purchases of the Axia and Aruz, respectively during the Salam Ramadan promotion, which customers can take advantage of from now until March 31, 2024.

The rebate offered by Perodua for the Axia is applicable to selected variants only, according to the communication. The ‘D74A’-generation Axia was launched in February last year, with prices for this range starting from RM38,600 for the Axia 1.0L G, ranging through the X and SE variants, to the 1.0L AV priced at RM49,500.

Also listed within the Axia line-up is the Axia 1.0L E at RM22,000 that is actually a returning first-generation model, a base variant offering that is also the sole choice with a manual transmission. For the larger model, the Aruz, the ladder-framed SUV is on sale in two variants – the 1.5 X at RM72,900, and the 1.5 AV at RM77,900.

The offer is valid in showrooms as well as for online bookings, which can be made here. To recap, the Salam Ramadan promotion by Perodua is valid until March 31, 2024.

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • Ajibkor grinning with Starbucks machiatto on Mar 05, 2024 at 4:49 pm

    The writing is on the wall…the Aruz and Axia sales is dwindling…so give rebates lor.
    For 40k plus..might as well extend an extra 1 year hp loan ,to get a 1.3 Myvi.Somemore,the Axia is quite horrible looking n underpowered.
    The Aruz…tons of hardcore fanboys have been complaining about the very bouncy stiff suspension..yet no one is doing anything to it.

