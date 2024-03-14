Zeekr Mix in China – 5-seater electric mini-MPV with optional front centre seat, 421 PS from just one motor!

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Jonathan Lee / March 14 2024 11:51 am

Zeekr’s upcoming electric mini-MPV has been given a name – the five-seater, called the Mix, was revealed in a filing to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), as reported by CarNewsChina.

The car, which will slot below the 009, is tipped to be first to be based on the SEA-M variant of Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), earmarked for MPVs, robotaxis and logistics vehicles. In fact, the Mix is being widely touted to be the production consumer version of the autonomous ride-hailing vehicle being developed together with Waymo.

Accordingly, the styling has changed quite a bit, adopting the clean, minimalist design language introduced on the 007. This includes the Zeekr Stargate, a light bar that on the 007 features 1,171 LEDs, allowing drivers to display a personalised pattern.

Elsewhere, you’ll find blacked-out A-pillars, a “floating roof” design and a complete lack of door handles, with buttons instead being found on the B-pillars. This raises the possibility of the car being offered with powered doors, in a similar fashion to the latest BMW 7 Series. The Mix has also been seen with sliding front and rear doors (along with the deletion of B-pillars), but those appear to be reserved for the Waymo version. A simple taillight bar completes the design.

While the MIIT filing describes the Mix as a five-seater, the car has been spotted with a folded middle seat, corresponding to a patent filed by Zeekr. A large centre console appears to be available as an option, as are lidar sensors on the roof and front fenders for autonomous driving.

Spyshots of the Zeekr Mix with and without the centre seat

The Mix measures 4,688 mm long, 1,995 mm wide and 1,755 mm tall, with a long wheelbase of 3,008 mm. This means it’s around the same length as a Nissan Serena, but with a wheelbase nearly 200 mm longer.

Power comes from a single motor that produces an impressive 421 PS (310 kW), the same as the 007. A nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) ternary lithium battery will be offered, and while range has not been specified, the 007 can travel up to 688 km on the lenient CLTC cycle with a 75 kWh battery and 870 km using CATL’s Qilin battery. The car will likely have an 800-volt architecture, just like the 007.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.