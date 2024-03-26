Bangkok 2024: MG Maxus 7 – three-row all-electric MPV with 245 PS and 350 Nm, 540 km EV range

Posted in Cars, International News, Maxus / By Anthony Lim / March 26 2024 8:11 pm

This is the MG Maxus 7, which was introduced in China as the Maxus Dajia 7 last November. The battery-electric MPV has been announced for Thailand, and it’s one of MG Thailand’s display examples at the ongoing 45th Bangkok International Motor Show.

The smaller sibling of the Maxus 9 (which was launched in Malaysia as the MIFA 9 last November) will be available as an X variant in the Kingdom. As is the case with the Maxus 9, this is very much a Maxus product, with the MG prefix being there because the MPV is sold by MG Thailand,

Measuring in at 4,907 mm long, 1,885 mm wide and 1,768 mm tall, with a 2,975 mm-long wheelbase, the all-electric offering is powered by a 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 350 Nm electric motor, which is good enough to get the vehicle up to a top speed of 180 km/h.

Like the Maxus 9, the Maxus 7 is equipped with a ternary lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 90 kWh, There’s no mention of range or, for that matter, charging rates on MG Thailand’s website, but the specs should be identical to the larger MPV, which has a range of 540 km following the NEDC standard.

As for the battery, it can be fully charged in 8.5 hours with an AC input at a max of 11 kW, or about 36 minutes from a 30 to 80% state of charge with a DC fast charger capable of putting out 120 kW.

Exterior kit includes automatic LED headlamps and LED DRLs, and the rear lights are also of the LED variety. As for wheels, the MIFA 7 rides on 18-inch alloy units, which are wrapped with 225/55 profile tyres.

In Thailand, the MIFA 7 is offered as a seven-seater with a 2-2-3 seaing configuration. The second row captain seats are manual adjustment units, but the front seats are power adjustable, six-way in the case of the driver, and four-way for the front passenger.

Aside from leather and PU mix upholstery, interior equipment in the MIFA 7 also includes 12.3-inch screens placed side-by-side across the dashboard, installed behind a single pane of glass. The displays are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip.

Also making its way on to the electric MPV are a panoramic sunroof, automatic air-conditioning, a PM2.5 air purifier, wireless charger, powered sliding doors, an eight-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability that outputs up to 6.6 kW from an external outlet, and up to 2.2 kW from within the cabin.

As for safety equipment, the MIFA 7 features six airbags (front, side and side curtain airbags) and a comprehensive list of driving assistance kit, including adaptive cruise control, AEB, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, safe exit warning. The MIFA 7 is also equipped with front and rear parking sensors and a surround-view camera.

GALLERY: MG Maxus 7 X at BIMS 2024

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.