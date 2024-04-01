GAC GS3 Emzoom CKD assembly started in Segambut – MoU for LHD export to Vietnam, Emkoo for Malaysia

Posted in Cars, GAC, Local News / By Gerard Lye / April 1 2024 5:25 pm

Warisan Tan Chong Automotif (WTCA) has announced the start of local production (CKD) for the GAC GS3 Emzoom at the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur. This comes two months after the B-segment SUV – offered in two variants – was open for booking in Malaysia at the end of January this year.

According to WTCA, the successful start of CKD production was realised in just 13 months following the project’s announcement, which it says is a notable achievement compared to the industry average.

“Our team at WTCA is immensely proud of the seamless collaboration with our esteemed GAC partners in executing an accelerated start of production for the GAC GS3 Emzoom. This accomplishment serves as a testament to our robust technical integration capabilities and vast collective expertise in efficiently delivering manufacturing excellence while maintaining the highest quality standards,” said Warisan TC Holdings CEO Tan Keng Meng.

In an official release, the company also revealed it had signed a CKD technical collaboration agreement with GAC, which grants WTCA the rights to locally assemble GAC vehicles using CKD kits and components.

WTCA also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GAC to initiate feasibility studies for two new CKD vehicle assembly projects in Malaysia. These include production of right-hand drive units of the Emkoo for the Malaysian market as well as left-hand drive units of the GS3 Emzoom for export to Vietnam.

