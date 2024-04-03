GWM Ora 07 to be launched 4pm, watch it live on FB

Posted in Cars, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Anthony Lim / April 3 2024 12:15 pm

Previewed last month, the GWM Ora 07 is set to be officially introduced later today at 4 pm, and you’ll be able to catch the launch of the electric vehicle (EV) live on both GWM Malaysia and paultan.org‘s official Facebook pages.

A quick recap of the car before its full debut. The Ora 07, which is also known as the Lightning Cat or Grand Cat, will be offered here in two variants, these being a Long Range (as seen in the gallery photos below) and Performance.

Both feature an 83.5-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, which on the Long Range provides up to 640 km (NEDC cycle) of travel on a single charge. The variant features a front-mounted electric motor offering 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 340 Nm of torque, which is good to get the car to a 170 km/h top speed.

As for the Performance, it has a dual-motor, all-wheel drive set-up, providing 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 680 Nm, enabling a higher top speed of 180 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.3 seconds. Naturally, the operating range is lower, in this case 550 km on a single charge.

While charging specifications haven’t been ventured, we’ll know soon enough what they are later today. They are likely to be similar to the 07 sold in Thailand, where the same two powertrain configurations are available. There, the Ora 07 supports AC charging (Type 2) at up to 11 kW, while DC fast charging (CCS) peaks at 88 kW. The car also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging at up to 3.3 kW.

We’ll have the full lowdown on the fastback-styled EV, which is underpinned by the automaker’s Lemon platform, later this evening, including prices. Of course, you can also head on over to the GWM Malaysia or paultan.org FB pages to catch the reveal as it happens.

GALLERY: GWM Ora 07 Long Range, Malaysian preview

