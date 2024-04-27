Jaecoo J7 PHEV debuts – 347 PS/525 Nm from 1.5TGDi plug-in hybrid, 88 km EV range, 20.4 km/l, DC charging

Posted in Cars, International News, Jaecoo / By Hafriz Shah / April 27 2024 2:58 pm

While the Jaecoo J7 is just about to be launched in Malaysia – it is already open for booking, estimated to be priced between RM150k to RM160k – Chery’s premium sub-brand has unveiled a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the stylish SUV at Auto China 2024 in Beijing. It looks pretty much the same as the standard car, but its numbers are sure to impress.

Under the hood is a 1.5 litre TGDi petrol engine, described as a fifth-generation hybrid-specific version of the unit with best-in-class thermal efficiency of 44.5%. Paired with a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) and an electric motor at the front, it has a combined output of 347 PS (255 kW) and 525 Nm of torque. For a quick comparison, the regular J7 has a 1.6 litre TGDi engine with 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque.

The J7 PHEV can run on battery power alone for up to 88 km, and in full hybrid mode it’s claimed to achieve fuel consumption as low as 4.9 l/100 km (20.4 km/l). Jaecoo says the latter allows for a combined range (with full battery and fuel tank) of over 1,200 km, though it has to be said that this is purely a theoretical claim with its 60 litre fuel tank. As is usual with PHEVs, real-world fuel consumption can be significantly higher once the battery runs out of juice.

Unlike most other PHEVs though, Jaecoo’s electrified SUV has DC fast charging capability, as seen with the CCS2 port on the display vehicle. However, no details on the battery size or charge speeds are available as of yet. Another feature present here that is not commonly seen on plug-in hybrids is V2L external power output capability. Neat stuff, perfect for glamping sessions during off-road adventures.

Visually, new 19-inch wheels with an aero-optimised enclosed design (similar to the ones on Chery Omoda E5) mark out the PHEV variant, along with the additional charge flap on the right side and the lack of visible exhaust outlets round the back. Of course, the petrol engine does still have exhaust pipes, but they are hidden out of view, in line with this being a cleaner, new energy variant.

The aero-optimised wheels apparently help reduce the J7’s drag coefficient to 0.318 Cd, which is relatively low for a blocky, upright SUV. The Range Rover-like fancy flush door handles (a standard J7 feature) play a role here too.

There’s no word yet if the Jaecoo J7 PHEV will be sold in the Malaysian market, but for now it’s looking promising, especially considering the incredible rate at which Chery and Jaecoo are growing. Anyway, do you see the J7 PHEV as the best of both worlds, or would you just prefer a regular ICE variant alongside pure-EV offering? Discuss below!

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.